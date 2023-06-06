LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada lawmakers adjourned the 2023 legislative session but they didn’t pass a major piece of the state budget which funds capital projects. Governor Joe Lombardo said he plans to call a special session.

He released this statement:

Late last night, the regular legislative session concluded. My office and I are conferring with legislative leadership this evening, and I anticipate calling a special legislative session in the morning. I will issue a proclamation to outline agenda items for the special session when finalized.” Governor Joe Lombardo

The conclusion of the hectic final days of the session became clear in the Senate Chambers when the Minority Leader rejected the last, big budget bill, AB521, which is a capital improvements project measure.

Lobbyists, journalists, and spectators packed into the chambers to see if the Senate could do what the Assembly had basically done — finish its business.

Throughout the day, there were signs of compromise and signs of distance between the Democratic-led legislature and Republicans. But near the end of the session, Republicans voted against the final budget item which is the capital improvements measure. That move made a special session inevitable.

Republican Senator Heidi Seevers Gansert said Republicans could not support it.

“So here we are again 11:26 at night. Our requests are simple. We’ve made it clear we are looking for equity. We want to make sure charter schools get funding, we want to continue to expand the healthcare pipeline. So, for these reasons, we will be opposed to AB521,” Seevers said.

Republican and Democratic sources say the session will likely happen this week. The key item is the budget. Legislation to approve the A’s stadium financing bill could also be addressed.

However, the $4 billion film studio tax incentive package is likely dead.