LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered the closure of all state government offices Thursday, except those essential for public safety and corrections personnel.

The closures are due to severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions. The closures impact Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Pershing County, Storey County, and Washoe County.

Lombardo urges northern Nevadans to take caution on roadways and follow all NDOT and Department of Public Safety guidance.