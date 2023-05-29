LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo issued a flood emergency for counties in Northern Nevada on Monday night.

Some of the counties included in the emergency declaration were Churchill, Humbolt, Lincoln, Lyon, Lander, and Fallon.

The declaration cited a spring runoff as the cause of flooding, mudslides, and other issues posing a threat to Douglas, Elko, Storey, and Eureka counties.

The declaration of emergency from Governor Lombardo will enable the state and impacted counties and tribes to receive federal assistance as they work to protect citizens, repair infrastructure damage, and mitigate further flooding, the declaration read.

“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency due to the impact of the unprecedented snowmelt across northern Nevada. As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes. My office will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to provide direction, support, and resources where needed.” Gov. Joe Lombardo

The state of emergency is expected to continue for 45 days “unless terminated sooner if conditions improve,” the declaration added.