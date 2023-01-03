LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The inauguration ceremony for Nevada’s newest governor takes place Tuesday at noon in Carson City. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor on Monday.

8NewsNow.com will carry live-streaming coverage.

Lombardo, a Republican, has vowed to increase criminal penalties, boost the economy, and improve education.

Sisolak was the first Democratic governor in nearly two decades and was narrowly defeated by Lombardo who blamed Sisolak for the state’s struggling economy and shutdown of hotels and casinos during the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in thousands of Nevadans becoming unemployed.

Following his win during the mid-term elections, Lombardo said “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track.”

Lombardo, 60, was sworn into office on Monday due to a state law that requires the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the year. There will be a formal swearing-in today at the Carson City Community Center.

Inaugural balls are planned for southern and northern Nevada.

Lombardo will give his State of the State address on Jan. 23.