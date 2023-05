LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo will host “Roundtable with Nevada School Choice Advocates” on Monday.

It follows last week’s legislative hearing for the governor’s education bill which would funnel tax dollars to a scholarship program that would pay tuition at private schools.

The roundtable will allow families to make their voices heard during the legislative process. Lombardo says many were unable to testify at the hearing in Carson City due to time constraints.