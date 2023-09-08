LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Weeks after Hurricane Hilary impacted weather conditions in several western states, Governor Joe Lombardo said he would officially end the state of emergency that was put into place.

The severe weather resulted in destruction across several counties in Nevada.

“Throughout this severe weather event, I was proud of the ongoing efforts of our response teams to ensure the safety and security of all Nevadans. Through coordination and cooperation, we were able to successfully implement our emergency plan to mitigate damage and expedite recovery efforts,” the governor said.

When Hilary moved to Nevada flooding was reported, power outages were reported and a boil-water order was issued for about 400 households in the Mt. Charleston area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.