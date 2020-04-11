Gov. Cuomo: New York curve is flattening, hospitalizations down

ALBANY, New York (CNN/KLAS) — In a coronavirus briefing held Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s COVID-19 curve is flattening.

“The good news is the curve of the increase is continuing to flatten, the number of hospitalizations appears to have hit an Apex and the Apex appears to be a plateau,” the governor said Saturday. “The hospitalization rate is down, and that’s important. We have more people getting infected still, we have more people going to the hospitals, but we have a lower number. That’s all this is saying.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Saturday that all New York City public schools will remain closed throughout the remainder of the school year.

After De Blasio’s announcement, Gov. Cuomo acknowledged the mayor’s position on schools, but added “there has been no decision on schools.” The governor also said De Blasio’s announcement was his “opinion.”