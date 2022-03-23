LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re making your monthly payment on time, binge-watching on Netflix might have something to do with improving your credit score.

Experian is one of the top three big credit reporting companies, and it’s constantly researching ways people can prove their credit worthiness.

Senior Director of Consumer Education for Experian Rod Griffin told 8 News Now that cell phone and streaming payments are now being looked at more closely.

“We spent a number of years studying utility payments, cell phone and streaming service payments, and after looking at millions of examples, we determined having that positive information reported, is predictive of credit risk,” he said.

Historically, these services were never part of a credit report unless you didn’t pay. But now, it can be a positive tool for you to demonstrate good credit history.

You can sign up for free through this link and add your cell phone bills, utility payments, and other streaming services.

Griffin said that two out of every three people who use this tool see their credit scores increase about 12 points.

Some without any credit can also begin to build some through the “Experian Go” tool.

“‘Experian Go’ will really be beneficial to people who are 18 to 24 or 25 that are beginning to use credit for the first time,” Griffin stated.

As part of their response to the pandemic, you can now get your credit report once a week until the end of 2022.