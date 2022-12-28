LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have an active warrant for a minor traffic violation, you may not need to worry about it anymore.

The City of Las Vegas Municipal Court announced Wednesday it quashed nearly 35,000 active warrants for minor traffic violations and eliminated fees associated with those warrants.

The move complies with a new law that converts some minor traffic violations from criminal misdemeanors to civil infractions. Drivers will not be subject to arrest for committing the civil infractions.

The 2021 Nevada Legislature passed Assembly Bill 116 before it was later signed into law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

To see if your case was affected, go to the court’s website and click “check status of a warrant.” For additional questions, call 702-38COURT.