LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a new year, there are often new goals. It’s not unusual for one of those goals to focus on better health and fitness. After all, people tend to indulge during the holiday season and are often looking for a way to shed a few extra pounds.

Workout coaches say getting started is the hardest part of creating an exercise routine. People are also encouraged to be realistic in their goals.

Good Day Las Vegas reporter Candace Charles stopped by EOS to talk with some experts about how to get started.

Workout coaches say it’s a good idea to treat your planned workout like an appointment with yourself and don’t think of it as punishment. Think of it as something you’re doing to benefit your health.