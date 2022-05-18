LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is launching a program that will allow anyone to pay parking fines with school supply donations.

Any driver issued a non-public safety parking ticket in Las Vegas from May 23 to June 23 will be able to resolve the ticket by providing school supplies of equal or greater value than the ticket fine.

Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher Exchange.

Some school supply items being accepted include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels

Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

Public safety and handicap-related parking tickets are excluded.

The City Council adopted an ordinance allowing for this occasional program in July 2016.