Gordie Brown returns to Golden Nugget with ‘Lasting Impressions’ show

The Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gordie Brown is back at the Golden Nugget with an all-new “Lasting Impressions” show.

The resort announced today that Brown’s show will run Fridays and Saturdays in May at 7:30 p.m.

The show will shift to Thursdays and Saturdays in June at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldennugget.com/las-vegas/.

“I’m both honored and thrilled to be back on stage to perform my one-man show at the Golden Nugget,” stated Brown. “Performing in front of a live audience has always brought me my highest joy in life. I’m proud to be part of the team that helps bring some sort of normalcy back to the Las Vegas entertainment scene.”

Brown’s performances combine comedy, singing and impressions — he does impressions of more than 200 stars.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Gordie back to our legendary showroom,” commented Chris Latil, Senior Vice President and General Manager. “After a difficult year for the industry, we are proud to resume offering Downtown Las Vegas’ pre-eminent entertainment.”

Brown’s latest show will feature “an extraordinary mix of well-known stars including singers, bands and other legendary celebrities. His unique and fast-paced blend of comedy, music and impressions has captivated audiences in Las Vegas for decades,” according to a Golden Nugget news release.

This marks Brown’s ninth run at Golden Nugget.