LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — GOP leaders addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition during the RJC’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas this week.

The meeting took place at the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian resort on Friday, Nov. 18, and concludes Saturday.

Republican congressmen and governors attended the meeting and included Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary Mike Pompeo, and Benjamin Netanyahu the former prime minister of Isreal.

Former vice president Mike Pence was also in attendance and delivered a speech during the meeting on Friday.

Former president Donald Trump is expected to speak at the conference via Zoom on Saturday.