LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs is described as an escape from the typical Las Vegas atmosphere with its scenic views and array of different wildlife.

Recently, the City of Las Vegas installed devices known as “Goose Busters” in the trees at the park to deter geese from hanging around the more populated areas of the park.

Geese flock around Floyd Lamb Park (KLAS)



According to the city, the hope of this device is that it will safely direct these animals from the grassy areas of the park to the pond.

Limiting the number of geese around the picnic areas, thus decreasing the number of droppings people encounter, and “lowering exposure to zoonotic diseases.”



However, locals who spoke with 8 News Now, feel that this deterrent will do more harm than good.



“I feel like with this whole “Goose Buster” thing, it is starting to take away from one of the best things about the park, which are the animals,” one resident shared.



The month of May, being prime hatching season, local Jovany Leal-Gutierrez says he worries for the goslings.



“From what I have been told, we don’t want to separate the hatchlings from their parents,” Leal-Gutierrez shares. “We don’t want to mess with the eco-system,” he added.



As of now, these “Goose buster” devices have not been turned on, and the city hasn’t said how soon it could start using them, but says that, “Wildlife is a key part of what makes Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs a truly special outdoor area in the city of Las Vegas,” and that “there are no plans to change that.”