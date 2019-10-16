Google unveils new gadgets

NEW YORK (CBS) — On Tuesday, Tech giant, Google, unveiled some new gadgets including an updated smartphone and its latest smart speaker.
Company leaders showed off its Pixel 4 phone that has a new camera feature and sensors, along with a new design. Prices for the phone start at $800.
To keep up the competition with Apple, Google also released Pixel Buds, bluetooth earbuds for pixel phones. The company says the $180 buds can run for five hours on a single charge, and will be released next spring.
Other new additions include the Pixelbook Go and the Nest Mini, a smart speaker.