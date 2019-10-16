Google unveils new gadgets

NEW YORK (CBS) — On Tuesday, Tech giant, Google, unveiled some new gadgets including an updated smartphone and its latest smart speaker.

The latest #pixel4 accessories are designed to help you capture the best photos, get a fast wireless charge, and even help the planet. Check 'em out, just in case… https://t.co/wThY4Gd5jI pic.twitter.com/N4lzZW9T7x — Google (@Google) October 16, 2019

Company leaders showed off its Pixel 4 phone that has a new camera feature and sensors, along with a new design. Prices for the phone start at $800.

To keep up the competition with Apple, Google also released Pixel Buds, bluetooth earbuds for pixel phones. The company says the $180 buds can run for five hours on a single charge, and will be released next spring.

Other new additions include the Pixelbook Go and the Nest Mini, a smart speaker.