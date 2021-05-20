Google to use geothermal power for regional data center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Google has announced it will team with a startup company to develop a geothermal power system in Nevada to serve its regional data center.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told an annual developer conference on Tuesday that the partnership with Fervo should begin supplying electricity next year, serving the company’s Cloud region in Las Vegas.

Governor’s Office of Energy Director David Bobzien said Nevada has plentiful geothermal resources to power the state’s clean energy economy.

Google last year said it plans to use always-on carbon-free energy at its data centers and campuses worldwide by 2030.