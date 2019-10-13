Google to unveil newest phone this week

NEW YORK CITY, NY (CNN) — Tech fans are gearing up for Google’s official launch of its new phone. The “Pixel 4” is set to be unveiled at an event in New York City Tuesday.

A lot is already known about the new phone, including that it will have two rear cameras and come in standard and XL sizes.

The Pixel 4 will also feature more secure facial recognition and the use of air gestures.

Beyond the Pixel, Google is also expected to show off a 13.3-inch inch touch-screen laptop called the “Pixelbook Go,” a Google Watch and an update to its nest mini-speaker system.