Google to provide free online workshop for Nevada small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Google is co-hosting an online workshop for Nevada’s small business owners.

The tech giant has partnered with Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, the Nevada Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and the Connected Commerce Council for Nevada to host the event.

The workshop, designed to help small businesses with online tools for times of uncertainty, is part of the tech company’s ‘Grow with Google’ initiative.

Some topics that will be discussed include how to update critical business information online and the best practices for virtual meetings and events.

To register, please click HERE.

The workshop will be an hour long, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30.