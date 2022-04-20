LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Google announced its plans to invest over $30 million in Nevada in 2022 at the company’s Henderson data center Tuesday.

Google will also partner with Nevada to offer Google Career Certificates to help people find high-paying jobs with support from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Additionally, the company will donate $100,000 to the Clark County School District to expand its Career and Technical Education programming.

Its Henderson data center broke ground in 2019, and it’s second Nevada data center in Storey County became fully operational in February 2021.

“As the only former computer programmer in the U.S. Senate, I appreciate how important data centers are for our cybersecurity infrastructure and supporting technological innovation,” said U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen. “Google’s $30 million investment in Nevada and its data centers will help bring even more economic development and good-paying jobs to our state.”

The company is planning to invest approximately $9.5 billion total in offices and data centers and create at least 12,000 full-time jobs across the U.S. in 2022.