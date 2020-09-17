Google to invest additional $600M into site for Henderson data center

The Google logo is seen Jan. 8, 2020, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced Wednesday that Google would invest an additional $600 million to expand its existing $600 million data center in the City of Henderson.

“We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of our data center investment in the city of Henderson,” said Andrew Silvestri, Head of Data Center Public Policy and Community Development at Google. “We’ve loved calling Henderson home since July 2019, and we’re grateful to Mayor March, and the rest of the City Council for their continued partnership, which is enabling the growth of our presence there.”

Google broke ground on a new $600 million data center in Henderson in July 2019. Once the facility is fully operational, the company will employ at least 50 full-time workers at an average annual salary of about $65,000.

Henderson Mayor Debra March also weighed in on the announcement.

“With this latest announcement, Google will bring their total investment in the city of Henderson to $1.2 billion,” said Mayor Debra March. “We are excited to see them grow both as a community partner and as an employer of high-quality technology jobs in Henderson.”

The data center will support Google services such as YouTube, Google Calendar, Gmail, and Google Cloud computing services.