LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a reported 76% of consumers look online before physically visiting a business, a tattoo parlor said Google incorrectly suspended its online business profile and listed it closed for nearly five days during a peak travel time in Las Vegas.

Joshua Cole is recovering from an almost lifelong substance addiction, what he calls a “self-destructive personal cycle.” He said he got help and changed his ways over three years ago, around the time he opened Work of Art Tattoo and Piercing.

The parlor on Tropicana and Eastern avenues is tucked behind other businesses and barely visible from the street. Besides word-of-mouth referrals, Cole said most of his customers are tourists looking to get a tattoo in Las Vegas.

“After 10 p.m., and you’re an average tourist that’s tech-savvy, you’re going to go straight to Google and say, ‘Where do I go to get a safe piercing experience?’” Cole said inside his parlor Wednesday morning. “We’re one of the top-rated shops near the airport.”

But, last Friday, a worker noticed something on the web: their Google business profile listed the parlor closed every day of the week when they were actually open.

A screenshot 8 News Now took of Work of Art Tattoo and Piercing’s operating hours earlier this week when a glitch on Google incorrectly listed it closed every day of the week. (KLAS)

Cole provided email exchanges to 8 News Now between him and a Google customer service representative that said his account was suspended but with no reason provided. His follow-up emails asking why he was suspended went unanswered, he said.

This lasted through late Tuesday when Google alerted the parlor owner that his business hours were fixed but his account was still suspended. Cole described his search for answers as a back and forth with no answers that cost him more than half of the revenue he typically earns on weekends.

“After Fourth of July, in summer, in Vegas, running 24 hours and being five stars after 10 p.m.,” Cole said, describing why this past weekend should have seen more customers. “The employees (were) sitting here, all looking at me going, ‘So are we going to make some money today?’ And I have to wonder, as the leader of this team, how do I answer that question? Because I don’t even know. Google said I was suspended. I don’t know what that means.”

Work of Art Tattoo and Piercing Owner Joshua Cole works on a tattoo after Google restored his online business profile from an incorrect suspension days prior. (KLAS)

A Google representative confirmed to 8 News Now Wednesday afternoon that the glitch was a “minor technical issue” that “happens from time to time,” but would not elaborate on the specific issue that altered his hours and why his profile was suspended.

In an age where the Yellow Book is a thing of the past, Bryan Bedera with the Retail Association of Nevada said discovering new businesses today “starts with a Google search.” When the information about a business is wrong, he said the owner is forced to wait behind millions of others.

“Google tries to be responsive, but it’s challenging. They have millions of businesses wanting to update and change their information. Imagine you have to stand in line at the DMV to have your sign put back up in front of your building,” Bedera said during a virtual interview Wednesday morning. “Businesses can close for those kinds of reasons.”

Outside Work of Art Tattoo and Piercing, tucked inside a small strip mall near Harry Reid International Airport. (KLAS)

A solution could be harder to come by, he said, for small businesses like Work of Art Tattoo and Piercing as he indicates social media and internet sites typically prioritize help-tickets based on the amount of advertising dollars a business spends with them.

Cole said he spends roughly $20 a day on ads with Google.

“There’s not a lot of good options for small businesses. You either have to wait in a very long line or you have to hire a high-priced consultant or ad agency that has a relationship with these companies,” Bedera said.

A Google representative said for businesses in a similar situation to visit its Business Profile Help website.