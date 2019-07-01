Google announces new data center in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson and Google executives announced a new data center in Henderson. The center is currently being built.

LIVE: Google is making a big announcement in Henderson this morning. Posted by 8 News Now on Monday, July 1, 2019

The data center is a $600 million project. There are only 16 locations around the world, eight of them in the United States. It’s the first Google data center for Nevada and will serve billions of Internet users around the world.

“Data centers are really the engine of the Internet, ” said Andrew Silvestri, Google Data Centers. “They are the backbone of the infrastructure that allows us to bring the products and services that so many people love and use. Whether it’s YouTube, Google Play, Google Search, Google Cloud. Those are all being processed in our data centers.”

The data center is expected to create 50 jobs with an average salary of $65,000 a year. It will be located on Warm Springs Road between Boulder Highway and the 5-15.

Google executive also announced they will invest $1 million in 5 local non-profits. Organizations can apply at this link.

Mayor March sat down with 8 News Now Good Day about the upcoming project and what it means for jobs.