Google co-founders step down as executives of parent company Alphabet; Google CEO takes reins of both

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2008, file photo Google co-founders Sergey Brin, left, and Larry Page talk about the new Google Browser, “Chrome,” during a news conference at Google Inc. headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Page and Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet. Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet, will remain on the board of the company. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The co-founders of Google are stepping down as executives of its parent company, Alphabet, but will remain on board.

Sundar Pichai, who has been leading Google as CEO for more than four years, will take on additional duties as Alphabet’s CEO.

We strive to make our products helpful and accessible for everyone. Starting today, there will be American Sign Language specialists to help those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing when they need support for Google products. #IDPD https://t.co/uiHsqHl6Ie — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 3, 2019

Pichai assured employees that his new job wouldn’t mean he was taking a step back from Google.

The move ends a remarkable two decades during which Larry Page and Sergey Brin shaped a startup born in a Silicon Valley garage into one of the world’s largest and most powerful companies.