Google co-founders step down as executives of parent company Alphabet; Google CEO takes reins of both

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The co-founders of Google are stepping down as executives of its parent company, Alphabet, but will remain on board.
Sundar Pichai, who has been leading Google as CEO for more than four years, will take on additional duties as Alphabet’s CEO.
Pichai assured employees that his new job wouldn’t mean he was taking a step back from Google.
The move ends a remarkable two decades during which Larry Page and Sergey Brin shaped a startup born in a Silicon Valley garage into one of the world’s largest and most powerful companies.