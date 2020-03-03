Google cancels its largest annual event over coronavirus fears

FILE – This July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Employee activism and outside pressure have pushed big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google promising to slash their carbon emissions. But there’s another thing these tech giants aren’t cutting: Their growing business ties to the oil and gas industry. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Google is canceling its largest event over coronavirus fears. The company says its annual Google I/O Developer Conference is off.

It was slated for May 12-14 at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. The company says it has canceled the “physical” event. It is considering other ways to engage with its developers, suggesting the conference may go on in some sort of virtual format.

Google says it will still refund tickets and automatically re-register attendees for next year’s event.

Other tech companies like Facebook are also canceling conferences due to concerns over the disease. Adobe also canceled its massive Las Vegas Adobe Summit due to coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus has killed more than 3,100 people around the work, including nine people in Washington state.