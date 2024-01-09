LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a flying object, but it’s certainly not unidentified, thanks to the huge letters on the side. The Goodyear Blimp appeared over Las Vegas Tuesday, but the why remains a mystery.

The iconic blue, grey, and yellow dirigible that soared over the Las Vegas Strip appears to be Wingfoot Three, a blimp that, according to Goodyear, is the newest inclusion into the Goodyear Blimp fleet, flying for the first time in 2018.

The Goodyear Blimp was sighted above Las Vegas Tuesday | Photo: Larry Scholl

“During its first year, Wingfoot Three delivered aerial coverage for multiple Ohio State and Michigan State NCAA football games, the MLB Home Run Derby and All Star Game programming in Cleveland, Ohio and the inaugural World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee,” the Goodyear web site said.

The X account that appears to be attached to the Goodyear Blimp said Tuesday that the “team is en route for a big week in Las Vegas,” implying that those around the valley may be seeing more of the inimitable dirigible over the next few days.

It’s not immediately clear why the blimp was in Las Vegas, although it should be noted that Super Bowl LVIII is 33 days away, set for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. Additionally, the 2024 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show started Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

8newsnow.com reached out to representatives from Goodyear to learn more about why the blimp is flying over Las Vegas. This article will be updated if we receive more information.