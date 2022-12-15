LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those needing help this holiday season with food or services, Goodwill of Southern Nevada is hosting its annual Holiday Resource Fair and Food Distribution Thursday, Dec. 15.

Several non-profit and government agencies will be at the event to provide information on SNAP benefits, housing, rental assistance, childcare, and legal aid.

  • Goodwill Holiday Resource Fair. (KLAS)
Families can register for food distribution starting at 11 a.m. A photo ID will be required for a family food ticket that can be redeemed at noon behind the Galaxy Theaters.

The resource fair occurs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boulevard Mall Atrium on Maryland Parkway.