LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those needing help this holiday season with food or services, Goodwill of Southern Nevada is hosting its annual Holiday Resource Fair and Food Distribution Thursday, Dec. 15.

Several non-profit and government agencies will be at the event to provide information on SNAP benefits, housing, rental assistance, childcare, and legal aid.

Goodwill Holiday Resource Fair. (KLAS)

Goodwill Holiday Resource Fair. (KLAS)

Goodwill Holiday Resource Fair. (KLAS)

Families can register for food distribution starting at 11 a.m. A photo ID will be required for a family food ticket that can be redeemed at noon behind the Galaxy Theaters.

The resource fair occurs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boulevard Mall Atrium on Maryland Parkway.