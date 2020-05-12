Goodwill to reopen retail stores Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following Gov. Sisolak’s Phase 1 reopening plan, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has announced its plans to re-open its 16 retail stores on Wednesday.

The retail stores will be implementing “Safe Shop Guidelines” and will have to operate at 50% capacity.

The nonprofit says it will provide all team members with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Stores will reopen on Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m., and be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Goodwill has implemented the following major safety measures at their retail locations (not an exhaustive list):

they have installed plexiglass at all registers;

marked checkout lanes and fitting rooms for appropriate social distancing;

provided all team members with masks and required their wear while working.

“We are committed to helping the community during this uncertain time. With unemployment rising, we know many southern Nevadans need our help finding jobs. The community needs us now, more than ever. We are providing a valuable service by helping not just with employment, but also providing low cost goods for those who have been financially impacted. We have put procedures into place to keep everyone safe and will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to the CDC guidelines.” Rick Neal, president and CEO for Goodwill

Goodwill plans to re-open one career center, located at 3700 S. Maryland Pkwy, on Monday, May 18.

To view a complete list of Goodwill Safe Shop Guidelines and to find more information on the career center guidelines, please click HERE.