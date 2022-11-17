LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening of its new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning.

Goodwill’s 17th retail store and donation center will be located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

The opening will be kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. and shoppers will be welcomed into the doors at 9 a.m. The first 100 shoppers will receive a $5 Goodwill gift card and a Las Vegas-themed reusable bag.

Donations are accepted at all Goodwill stores during regular hours and at four donation centers throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The new store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.