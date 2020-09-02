Goodwill of Southern Nevada to host virtual job fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all job seekers! Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a virtual job fair information session on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 4:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to apply for open positions at Goodwill locations throughout southern Nevada, online at goodwillvegas.org/jobs.

During the virtual job fair, participants will also discuss the various opportunities available and the benefits of working for Goodwill. Additional topics include information on Goodwill’s Career Center Services, and how they are currently assisting job seekers by navigating pathways to employment both virtually and in-person.

Below is some additional information those attending the virtual job fair need to know:

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Via ZOOM – Registration for the event can be found at https://gwsn.org/MissionSignUp Or by contacting a Goodwill Career Center for registration assistance at 702-214-2025.

INTERVIEWER: Nina Ridgeway – Director of Career Center Services Executive Staff Members – Goodwill of Southern Nevada