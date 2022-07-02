LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Goodwill of Southern Nevada is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday (July 5) at 330 East Silverado Ranch Blvd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Goodwill store staff will guide job-seekers through the application process with the potential for on-the-spot hiring. Newly hired employees can start working within a week.

More than 45 positions are available at Goodwill stores, as well as openings for entry-level truck drivers. Goodwill will pay for hired drivers’ CDL licenses and training.

For more information, visit the Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s website at this link.