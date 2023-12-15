LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be hosting its seventh annual Holiday Resource Fair and Food & Toy Distribution on Friday at the Boulevard Mall Atrium.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

According to a release, sponsors and providers contributed enough food and toys to serve 250 families. Providers include HMS Host, Meadow Gold Dairy, PepsiCo, Smith’s, and United

Way of Southern Nevada, and Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center, with financial support from UFC.

Families who attend can register for food distribution starting at 11 a.m. Food tickets may be redeemed starting at noon behind the Galaxy Theaters. One food ticket will be given per family with a photo ID required.

Baby item tickets are available upon request.

Toys and books and puzzles will be given to children who are aged 17 or younger.

The resource fair will feature exhibits and representatives from 20 community organizations,m including: