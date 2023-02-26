LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you searching for a job? Goodwill of Southern Nevada is holding a hiring fair for its Warehouse & Clearance Store.

The hiring fair will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are more than 15 available positions including cashiers, clearance processors, equipment operators, material handlers, IT E-commerce, and electronics recyclers.

Job seekers are asked to apply online ahead of the event on this website.

Applicants can expect to be interviewed and potentially hired on the spot. Employees are paid weekly and can earn paid time off.

The Goodwill Warehouse & Clearance Store is located at 7940 South Valley View Boulevard #100.