LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be hosting a hiring event for its upcoming Las Vegas Boulevard location.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Clearance Center and Warehouse, located at 7940 South Valley View Boulevard.

Candidates will be interviewed, and potentially hired, on the spot. More than 40 positions are available, and job seekers are asked to apply online prior to the event at GoodwillVegas.org.