Goodwill of Southern Nevada hiring event Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Goodwill of Southern Nevada is putting out a large ‘help wanted’ sign at all of its local stores.
On Monday, Nov. 15, all local locations will be hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Goodwill says there are more than 50 part-time and full-time positions up for grabs at stores and distribution centers. Goodwill is also looking for box truck drivers.
Below are all of the locations in southern Nevada.
Charleston & Town Center
10300 W Charleston Suite 1
Durango & Deer Springs
6765 North Durango Drive
Eastern & Serene
9230 S Eastern Ave
Fort Apache & Flamingo
9385 W Flamingo Rd
Maryland & Twain
Boulevard Mall
3700 S Maryland Pkwy
Nellis & Stewart
348 N. Nellis Blvd.
Sahara & Decatur
4580 W Sahara Ave
Silverado Ranch & Bermuda
330 E Silverado Ranch Blvd
Tropicana & Pecos
3345 E Tropicana Ave
Rainbow & Mardon
7420 S Rainbow Blvd.
Rainbow & Cheyenne
3141 N. Rainbow Blvd
Rainbow & Alta
741 S Rainbow Blvd
Dean Martin & Blue Diamond
Clearance Center
7940 S. Valley View
Lake Mead & Civic Center
2575 E Lake Mead Blvd
Boulder Highway & Horizon
1451 South Boulder Highway
Stephanie & American Pacific
1390 American Pacific Dr
Loop & Carlton
1201 Loop Rd
Pahrump, NV 89048