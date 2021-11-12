Goodwill of Southern Nevada hiring event Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Goodwill of Southern Nevada is putting out a large ‘help wanted’ sign at all of its local stores.

On Monday, Nov. 15, all local locations will be hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodwill says there are more than 50 part-time and full-time positions up for grabs at stores and distribution centers. Goodwill is also looking for box truck drivers.

Below are all of the locations in southern Nevada.