LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, Aug. 26, The Goodwill of Southern Nevada celebrated the opening of the Goodwill Training Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event saw U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, City of Las Vegas

Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, each of whom offered remarks citing the need for workforce

development programs in Southern Nevada.

“We are proud to celebrate the launch of our Goodwill Training Academy alongside partners whose past,

present and future support will enable us to meet urgent needs for trained professionals in key

industries,” said Goodwill President and CEO Rick Neal in a press release.

The facilities include a professional skills lab, training room, and a fully equipped healthcare skills lab that simulates an authentic clinical setting.

The academy is currently serving participants in the 90-Day MA medical assistant education program and Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program. Additional train-to-hire programs are currently in development.