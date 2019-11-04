Goodwill looks to give back ahead of Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Veterans Day on the horizon, Goodwill of Southern Nevada CEO Rick Neal says the organization has plans to help those who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

Coming up on Wednesday, November 6, Goodwill will be hosting a veteran job fair at the Goodwill on 3700 S. Maryland Parkway. It runs from 10 am to 1 pm. It is open to all people interested, but the focus is on helping veterans in the community.

Neal announced there is also a new Goodwill store opening this month at 3141 N. Rainbow Blvd. The grand opening is November 15 at 9am. The first 100 customers will get a $5 gift card for the store. Also, if you donate between November 15-17, you can receive a $5 gift card.