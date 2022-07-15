LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Christmas came early this year for 50 local kids with Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s “Christmas in July” event.

On Friday, Goodwill along with Henderson Fire Department and Henderson Police Department completed the second annual “Christmas in July” event at Goodwill’s Stephanie location.

Children from three local nonprofit organizations, Families for Effective Autism Treatment, Nevada PEP, and HopeLink of Southern Nevada, were exclusively invited to partner with a Henderson first responder to experience a mid-year holiday shopping experience.

50 children were welcomed by first responders, a fire truck, and snow and then paired with a first responder where they filled a shopping bag with clothes, toys, and more.

Credit: Goodwill of Southern Nevada

“This event was born as a way to give back to a community suffering through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and proved so rewarding we wanted to keep it going,” said Rick Neal, CEO of Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “As record unemployment rates swept across the region during lockdown, Goodwill was able to see firsthand the impacts that loss of income can have on a person and family. All of us here at Goodwill hope these annual events can help families who continue to struggle because of the pandemic.”

Henderson Mayor Debra March was at the event to thank the first responders for giving back to the community by joining the charitable event.