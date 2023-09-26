LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada is helping people prepare to enter the workforce through its train-to-hire programs and free career centers.

During September, which is Workforce Development Month, Goodwill is looking to find more people to help with their job search.

Last year alone Goodwill helped more than 6,000 people here in Southern Nevada though its career services center. That resulted in nearly 3,000 people being placed into local jobs. This year, that work continues.

“We partner with employers to really think about what the employers need, and we train people to be able to meet those needs so they can go into work and actually have the skills that they need,” explained Kam Green, Chief Mission Services Officer at Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

Anyone needing help looking for a job or learning new skills can visit one of its two career services and get free help. You can find its career center locations on Goodwill’s Career Centers page.

For those looking for a more specific career choice, Goodwill helps get people trained and into certain career paths with its train-to-hire programs. Those include a Medical Assistant Training program, a Certified Nursing Assistant program, and a Stagehand Training Program.

More details can be found on Goodwill’s website.