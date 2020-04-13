Goodwill of Southern Nevada offers job seekers virtual career coaching during COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The impact of COVID-19 has been deeply felt throughout the state of Nevada. In response to the growing number of unemployment claims, Goodwill of Southern Nevada adapted and virtualized its services to help individuals facing difficulties in securing employment and those suddenly unemployed.

Since March 18, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has made contact with 4,771 job seekers, providing virtual career coaching sessions to 270 of those contacts.

Are you having trouble completing job applications? RSVP for Facebook Live Q&A on April 13 at 2:00PM by clicking here: https://t.co/lXpcXDseaZ pic.twitter.com/F7ua0ITyE0 — Goodwill.Vegas (@GoodwillVegas) April 13, 2020

Goodwill of Southern Nevada has also created and implemented a virtual workshop program that provides digitalized learning opportunities with Live Facebook Q & A sessions to assist those interested in career services.

The next live Q & A session is scheduled for April 15, and will focus on resume preparation.

These sessions are scheduled through the end of the month, and all have an accompanying YouTube video with more information and guidance.

In addition to providing assistance to jobseekers, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has also partnered with UMC Quick Care on Sahara to provide scrubs and much-needed clothing this past month.