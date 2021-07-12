Free services offered by Goodwill Career Centers to job seekers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas is focusing on helping Las Vegas valley residents get back to work. All week, organizations that can help you find work will be profiled.

One of those organizations is Goodwill of Southern Nevada which has two career centers that offer a range of services including career coaching and counseling, employment plan development, resume training and assistance, job interview training and skills and job placement services.

There is also access to computers, internet, phones and copy machines. The best part is all of the services are free.

One career center is located at the Boulevard Mall at 3700 S. Maryland Parkway and the other is at Goodwill at 741 S. Rainbow Boulevard. Here’s a link with more information.

Goodwill will also be hosting a job fair on July 30.