Goodwill announces grand opening of new Las Vegas store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill announced this week that they will be opening a new retail store and attended donation center (ADC) in Las Vegas next month.

The new location will be located at 3141 North Rainbow Boulevard, in the Cheyenne Commons shopping center.

The business says 40 Goodwill employees will be ready to help shoppers with their purchases, as well as accept donations of clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items from the public.

The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, with the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 8:50 a.m.

There will be some special offers for the grand opening; the first 100 customers at the celebration will receive a $5 Goodwill gift card to shop with when the doors open at 9 a.m., and customers who make a donation at the new store between Nov. 15-17 will receive a $5 off their next purchase of $25 or more.