Goodman’s ‘State of the City’ address going virtual on Jan. 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual State of the City Address from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be a virtual event this year.

Goodman will speak at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

Goodman has feuded with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak over the past year regarding restrictions on businesses, but the public criticism from both sides has taken a back seat recently to concern for the growing problem with COVID-19.

The speech will be carried on 8NewsNow.com, as well as official city channels: KCLV Channel 2 television and online at www.kclv.tv/live, as well as on the city’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/cityoflasvegas) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/cityoflasvegas) accounts.

If you are interested in taking part in the conversation, use the hashtag #stateovvegas.