Goodman mural ‘masked’ in DTLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An existing mural of the Goodman’s in the Las Vegas Arts District has some new additions. Someone stuck masks on the display — a creative and controversial commentary on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stickers say, “Get back to work… or die trying.”

“It’s quite an interesting commentary,” said Troy Heard, artistic director for Majestic Repertory Theatre

The COVID-19-inspired creativity is on full display at Majestic Repertory Theatre, located in the Arts District of Downtown Las Vegas.

Heard says the theatre did not create the coverings. Instead, he believes someone hopped the fence Friday night while he was hosting a drive-thru theatre event.

“When we left at 10, we noticed that there were masks on them now, and as you know, the current mayor is not a big fan of the current situation,” Heard said.

Just last month, Mayor Goodman made national headlines when she appeared on CNN, pushing for Nevada to reopen, despite Governor Sisolak’s directives.

OM: “What are your thoughts on the message that the masks show?”

TH: “I can name a lot more things that are infinitely more offensive and annoying than a piece of cloth.”

Right now, there are no plans to remove the coverings, and that’s because the theatre says it’s an “act of artistic expression.”

“We just figured this is arts in the Arts District, it didn’t do any damage to the actual mural itself, the paint is still in good condition and we figured, hey it’s social commentary and art provokes,” Heard said. “If it makes people think, or makes people smile, we’re just going to leave it up there.”

The existing mural was created by Cliff’s Airbrushing. 8 News Now reached out to them as well, to get their thoughts on the added masks, but we haven’t heard back from them yet.