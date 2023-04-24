LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three boaters are alive after being thrown from their boat when it capsized on Lake Havasu Friday according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was likely the boat was traveling fast on the lake when the driver lost control, flipping and tossing the three people onboard the 2014 Outerlimits 43-foot boat into the water.

Good Samaritan rescued three people from a capsized boat on Lake Havasu. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

All three people were wearing life jackets and it appears that saved at least two of their lives, according to the sheriff’s office. It said good Samaritans on nearby boats came to the rescue and pulled the three out of the water.

Two people thrown from the boat were found floating face-down in the water.

Emergency responders soon arrived and took two people by a fire boat to shore and then to Havasu Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The crash happened in the North Basin area of Lake Havasu.