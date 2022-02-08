Good Samaritans flip car over to help driver after crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shortly after noon on Tuesday a 41-year-old Las Vegas man lost control of his car on Alexander near Pecos, smashed into light poles and landscaping, eventually stopping upside down.

In video recorded by one of the first people on the scene others rush to the car and attempt to communicate with the driver. According to the person who recorded the scene the other people then were able to lift the car and turn it on to its side, allowing first responders access to the driver.

The person who shared the video did not want to be identified.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the diver of the 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was eventually removed from the wreck and rushed to UMC Trauma where he was in critical condition.

At this time police are not saying what led to the man losing control and crashing.