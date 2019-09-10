Good Samaritan tries to save man engulfed in flames after deadly plane crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Authorities are still investigating a plane crash that left two people dead in Henderson over the weekend. The small plane crashed Saturday night right by the Henderson Executive Airport.

The identities of the two people killed will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s office. Two additional people are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries. A fifth person was treated for smoke inhalation.

A bystander, turned Good Samaritan, by the name of Sevag Sagherian, had just finished playing tennis with his sons, and was headed home on Volunteer Boulevard when they noticed the blaze in his rearview mirror.

“I thought it was a car, but my son says ‘no, no it’s a plane, we are right by the airport,” Sagherian said.

The plane was a fixed wing single engine vessel that was flying from Henderson to Gillespie Field Airport in El Cajon, which is northeast of San Diego.

According to authorities, the plane experienced mechanical issues after takeoff, so the pilot turned around to land. Instead, the pilot crashed, hitting the railing and landing before catching fire.

Sagherian got out of his car to help.

“As I’m running, there was a gentleman running; he was lit up, he was on fire. He was saying help. I told him [to] stop, roll. I took off my shirt to try to pat out the fire,” said Sagherian.

But there was another man making his way out of the plane, and he had flames all around him as well. The Good Samaritan says first responders did all they could to save the man’s life.

“I think if you think twice, it’s too late, but also I only did what I would want someone else to do in my time of need,” Sagherian said.

Since being released from the hospital, Segherian says he’s had contact with family members of the deceased victims.

“All I can say is my prayers, and my; God help them, and God give them the strength that they need to move forward, and not necessarily past this, because there are now people that are fatherless, and husbandless, and I can’t imagine the impact,” said Sagherian.

Even though he doesn’t know them, for Sagherian, there will always be a connection.

The FAA says the plane was registered to So-Cal Leasing LLC, which appears to be a business near Gillespie Field.