Good Samaritan pays for family to move to hotel after car crash damages apartment building

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People living at an apartment complex in the downtown Las Vegas area, say the stairs are still missing at their building.

8 News Now first brought you the story Thursday.

Now, some of the tenants have moved, thanks to a concerned 8 News Now viewer who saw the story.

As of Friday afternoon, residents were still living upstairs and using a ladder to get down. One woman said she knew she needed to step in and help.

This isn’t exactly how David Gois and his family want to get to their home. The stairs are out by the street because a car crashed into them.

“It’s inconvenient for me, my family especially the kids,” Gois said. “I’m in fear for the kids’ safety and health.”

The crash happened Sunday.

Many were surprised by this story including 8 News Now viewer Tracy from Boulder City.

“We will go ahead and take care of the accommodations at the Hotel California, how is that,” Tracy said to the family.

She was shocked they were living like this for several days so she moved the family to a hotel for a few weeks.

“I’m appalled, I can’t believe they have to climb up and down this ladder,” Tracy told 8 News Now. “Somebody needs to help them out, I feel like this is a dangerous situation.”

8 News Now reached out to the landlord Thursday.

He got back to us saying they were working to get temporary housing. He also said they are going to repair the stairs as fast as they can.

Tenants rights attorney Dawn Jenson told 8 News Now landlords are not legally required to pay for substitute housing in situations like this.

Tracy said she is willing to help the family eventually move as well.

“I am willing to help you with the deposits and with a couple months’ worth of rent,” Tracy said.

The landlord also told 8 News Now they are trying to help the other tenant upstairs move.

The city was out here Tuesday and told 8 News Now they will be back here on March 8 to check on the repairs.