Good Samaritan disarms suspect in MGM Grand; Metro detectives seek to identify people involved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting inside the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino came as a result of a Good Samaritan stepping in, according to Metro Police.

On Friday morning, Metro Police responded to the call of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. inside the MGM Grand.

Following an investigation, Metro Police determined a group of people had been involved in an argument inside of the casino. Two people broke away from the group, where one of them pulled out a handgun.

At that point, a Good Samaritan noticed the man pulled a gun and attempted to disarm him. As they struggled over the gun, one round was fired and the gun was dropped.

The Good Samaritan picked up the gun and turned it over to security. At that point, the suspect and the second person of interest fled from the area.

The suspect is described as a black man, thin build, 6′, and was last seen wearing a dark shirt, baseball hat, whitewashed pants and white shoes.

A second person of interest was described as a black man, thin build, 5’8″, dreadlock hair in a ponytail with colored tips, goatee and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and blue jeans with white shoes.

The two men below are people of interest in the case:

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Gang Crimes Section by phone at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.