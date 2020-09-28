Good Neighbor Report: Las Vegas ranks #1 for reliability, Nevada among high rankings for friendliness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of National Good Neighbor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 28, “OfferUp” released its annual Good Neighbor Report. Here’s some good news: The report found that despite social distancing and stay-at-home orders, Americans are more generous, friendlier, and reliable.

The state of Nevada really stands out because the states within the highest rating for friendliness are as follow:

Nevada

Washington

Arizona

California

Hawaii

According to the Good Neighbor report, Nevada ranked number three in 2019.

When it comes to cities in the state, Las Vegas ranks number 1 for reliability and number 5 for communicativeness.

The Good Neighbor Report uses internal customer data from more than 20 million monthly buyers and sellers from OfferUp’s community to explore how neighborly habits have evolved in the past year despite the limitations prescribed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Across America, OfferUp community member ratings have increased across all categories in 2020, including Friendly (+37.9%), On-Time (+37.2%), Reliable (+36.3%), and Communicative (+35.2%).