Good dental health important for students heading back to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Clark County schoolchildren will head back to classrooms in less than two weeks and it’s likely some of those children will be experiencing problems with their teeth.

According to Oral Health Nevada, 64% of 3rd graders have experienced tooth decay, while nearly one in every three students has untreated tooth decay.

Amid the pandemic, a lot of dental visits were put on hold.

Dr. Ray Tucker, a pediatric dentist, says regular checkups and a hygiene routine are important. He says children with cavities can suffer other issues impacting their school performance.

“Untreated issues that may cause pain can affect a child’s sleep and that may affect attention span in school and may affect behavior changes,” he said.

He also offers tips for parents on how to help their children with their dental hygiene in the video.